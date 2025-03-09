BTS' J-Hope reveals taking advice from SUGA about solo touring and if he shared Sweet Dreams with members in military

BTS’ J-Hope has given fans a deeper look into his ongoing solo tour in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, published on March 7, 2025. The rapper, dancer, and performer candidly shared details about the creative process behind his tour, the advice he sought from fellow BTS member SUGA, and how he made sure to share his new song Sweet Dreams with his bandmates, even as they continue their military service.

J-Hope acknowledged that he looked to SUGA for guidance when it came to structuring the experience. SUGA, who successfully held his own solo tour Agust D Tour 'D-DAY' in 2023, had already handled the complexities of performing independently, making his insight invaluable. While the two artists have distinct artistic identities and approaches to the stage, J-Hope explained that he was focused on crafting a tour experience that reflected his personal style while incorporating elements that would make it a truly immersive show for fans.

“I sought advice from him on the overall structure of the tour,” J-Hope said in the interview. “As for the performances, we each bring a unique set of strengths to the stage, so I focused on shaping the production to reflect what I wanted to explore in various ways. A live band will be part of it, of course.”

His mention of a live band sparked further excitement among fans, as J-Hope has always been known for his high-energy performances and innovative stage concepts. By incorporating live instrumentation, he aims to elevate the experience and create a concert atmosphere that leaves an impression on a deeper level on his audience.

In addition to discussing his tour, J-Hope opened up about how he maintained his connection with BTS despite most of the members currently being enlisted in the South Korean military. With Jin and himself being the only ones who have completed their mandatory service, he was asked whether he had been able to share his latest release, Sweet Dreams, with the rest of the group.

J-Hope responded that he made a point of playing the song for all of his bandmates, ensuring that each member had the opportunity to hear it when they were on their respective military leaves. He expressed how important it was for him to share his work with them first, as their feedback and support have always been a crucial part of his creative journey. “I felt proud to be able to play it for them first. I was very happy that everyone liked it,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the most emotional takeaways from the interview for fans was J-Hope’s mention of SUGA. The duo, affectionately known as ‘Sope’ among ARMY, has long been admired for their close friendship, playful chemistry, and mutual respect as artists. Following SUGA’s silence over the past year due to a controversy, many fans felt that hearing his name from J-Hope was a refreshing and reassuring moment.

As soon as the interview was released, social media erupted with emotional reactions from fans who were moved by J-Hope’s words. Many shared nostalgic moments from BTS’ past, recalling the times when J-Hope and SUGA would hype each other up, whether on stage, in the studio, or in their candid interactions.

For many, this moment also sparked anticipation for SUGA’s eventual return to public life, as he has remained relatively quiet since the DUI controversy. Fans are eagerly waiting for him to update them on his activities, and j-hope’s mention of him served as a reminder that BTS’ connection remains as strong as ever.