BTS’ J-Hope becomes ‘incharge of welcoming party’ for Jimin and Jungkook’s military discharge, watch him hyping them

BTS’ beloved members Jimin and Jungkook were officially discharged from their mandatory military service on the morning of June 11, 2025. The two idols, who enlisted together on December 12, 2023, served as active-duty soldiers under the Army’s 5th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade.

Just as RM and V were warmly welcomed by HYBE staff the day before, J-Hope gave fans another inside look. This time, he revealed how Jimin and Jungkook were celebrating upon their return.

Advertisement

A surprise party

The morning began quietly at Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, where Jimin and Jungkook greeted reporters and fans without an official event. However, the real celebration happened behind the scenes.

J-Hope, ever the mood-maker of the group, took to Instagram Stories to share a touching video capturing the energy and emotion of the moment. In the short clip, both Jungkook and Jimin are seen standing at the center of a warmly decorated space. Each is seen holding a massive bouquet and surrounded by glowing cakes, balloons, and cheering staff members.

Phone flashlights lit up the room like a miniature concert stage. And upbeat music played in the background, giving the entire moment a festive, electric vibe. J-Hope, in true Hobi fashion, can be heard hyping the atmosphere. He’s laughing, cheering, and even playfully shouting in excitement as he welcomes his members back. He captioned the clip with a simple but heartfelt message: “Welcome back.”

Advertisement

Fans gather early in the morning to celebrate idols

Despite the lack of an official event, dozens of devoted fans showed up early at Yeoncheon Public Stadium to catch a glimpse of the returning idols. As Jimin and Jungkook stepped out in front of reporters with bright smiles and large flower bouquets, the crowd erupted with cheers. Many waved their banners to welcome them home.

Jungkook, though slightly shy in front of the cameras after such a long break, looked relaxed and happy. Jimin, too, looked overjoyed. The two exchanged warm glances and lighthearted banter in front of their fans and the media.

BTS ready to reunite

With Jimin and Jungkook back, SUGA is soon to follow. The rapper is expected to be discharged on June 21. BTS is now on the brink of a full reunion, something fans have been eagerly waiting for.

For now, the mood among ARMY is one of celebration, relief, and love. It was made even brighter by the efforts of fellow members, such as J-Hope, and the staff, who went above and beyond to create a moment worth remembering.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook admits feeling embarrassed post military discharge with Jimin; says, 'So many things happened...'