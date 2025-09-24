BTS’ Jin turns Prince Eric in dazzling Milan Fashion Week appearance, hilariously buttons up Gucci shirt after baring abs

Make way for the Prince! It’s like the sea of crowds parted to welcome BTS member Jin at the Gucci fashion event in Ilaty on September 23. The singer arrived the 2025 Milan Fashion Week at the Palazzo Mezzanotte. The Gucci Spring Summer 2026 collection also saw other big names like Indian star Alia Bhatt, Gwenyth Paltrow, Anna Wintour, Serena Willaims, Elliot Page, Song Weilong, Davika Hoorne and more, but the response for the BTS member was unlike any other. He commanded the space as flashes unrelenting lay in his path to the stairs.

A true Gucci God, he appeared ready to take everyone’s breaths away with his appearance and that’s exactly what he did. The crowds cheered with his name— the full version at that as he lightly waved to the thousands waiting for his attention. In true BTS fashion, he didn’t appear the least bit fazed by his sheer popularity many thousands of miles away from home.