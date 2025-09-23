Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won spotted filming for Yumi’s Cells 3, former shares adorable merch PIC

We have our first sighting of Yumi and Soon Rok! The lead couple of the upcoming Yumi’s Cells season 3 has been spotted shooting for the K-drama by onlookers. According to clips shared online, titular star Kim Go Eun was seen filming for the next part of the famed webtoon-based story with Kim Jae Won, who was previously confirmed as the male lead actor opposite her, taking on the baton from Park Jin Young and Ahn Bo Hyun. The show is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026 via TVING.

Yumi’s Cells 3 films in full force

A video shared by a netizen online showed Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won walking hand in hand on a busy road. With her holding her ground, the younger star could be seen pulling her along. Both seemed to be dressed formally, with Shin Soon Rok in a fitted suit and Kim Yumi in a blouse nd trousers combination.

A separate update added to the excitement with Kim Jae Won sharing an easter egg on his Instagram story related to Yumi’s Cells 3. He donned a black T-shirt with the drawing of Yumi’s blue colored cells on top of it talking animatedly. He added the words ‘cute’ to the post, sharing his adoration for the storyline already.

With the popularity of Yumi’s Cells’ original eponymous webtoon, season 3 of the show has been highly anticipated ever since its announcement at the start of this year. The confirmation of its two leads was done a couple of months ago, with questions being raised about the unexpected casting of Kim Jae Won who was seen in projects like Hierarchy and King the Land, among others.

Previously, Yumi’s Cells began with the lead star’s love story with a man named Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), which ended soon after. The second season focused on her passionate romance with Park Jin Young’s Yoo Babi, becoming her boyfriend instead of just being an observer like in the first one. Lee Yubi, Jo Hye Jung, and Baek Na Hee are all set to have important roles in the upcoming season, with Choi Daniel joining in as the other male lead.

