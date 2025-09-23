8 South films to watch in theaters this week: Pawan Kalyan starrer OG to Thalapathy Vijay’s romantic saga Kushi

South Indian films are hitting the silver screens with a fresh new lineup of releases. If you’re wondering what to watch in theaters this week, here are the details you need to know.

8 South Indian films to watch in theaters this week

1. OG (They Call Him OG)

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj

Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj Director: Sujeeth

Sujeeth Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Gangster Action Drama

Gangster Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Release date: September 25, 2025

They Call Him OG (or simply OG) is a gangster action drama thriller starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie follows the life of Ojas Gambheera (OG), a former crime boss of Bombay who went underground for his loved ones.

However, when the current tyrant, Omi Bhau, keeps on terrorizing his people, OG returns to his city to reclaim his empire, restoring order. How OG manages to do so and at what cost forms the crux of the story.

2. Andha 7 Naatkal

Cast: G. Vineeth Teja, SM Shri Swetha, K. Bhagyaraj, Namo Narayanan, Subashini Kannan, Thalaivasal Vijay

G. Vineeth Teja, SM Shri Swetha, K. Bhagyaraj, Namo Narayanan, Subashini Kannan, Thalaivasal Vijay Director: M. Sundar

M. Sundar Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Romantic Drama Thriller

Romantic Drama Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 57 minutes

1 hour and 57 minutes Release date: September 25, 2025

Andha 7 Naatkal is a romantic thriller featuring debutants G. Vineeth Teja and SM Shri Swetha in the lead roles. The film narrates the tale of a man who must use the power of love to change a circumstance that even God cannot interfere with.

Interestingly, it shares its title with a classic K Bhagyaraj flick, with the actor-director playing a prominent role in this film.

3. Karam

Cast: Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanovic, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K. Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Baburaj

Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanovic, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K. Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Baburaj Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Release date: September 25, 2025

Karam centers on former military officer Dev Mahendran, who is on an international trip with his wife and daughter. While abroad, Dev is caught in a crisis involving an international mafia group tied to his grim past.

Whether Dev finds redemption and what happens to his family drives the film’s emotional core and action-packed narrative.

4. Kiss Me Idiot

Cast: Viraat, Sreeleela, Avinash Yelandur, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Robo Shankar

Viraat, Sreeleela, Avinash Yelandur, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Robo Shankar Director: AP Arjun

AP Arjun Language: Tamil-dub

Tamil-dub Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Release date: September 26, 2025

Kiss Me Idiot is the Tamil-dubbed version of the Kannada film Kiss (2019), starring Viraat and Sreeleela. Inspired by the 2004 South Korean film 100 Days with Mr. Arrogant, the story follows Nandini, an architecture student who damages the car of Arjun, the son of a multi-millionaire.

Unable to pay the damages, Arjun offers her two options: either give him two kisses or work as his assistant for 72 days. As Nandini chooses the latter, the movie explores how the duo transitions from enemies to lovers.

5. Kutram Thavir

Cast: Rishi Rithvik, Aradya Krishna, Sai Saindhavi, Saravanan, Sai Deena, George Vijay

Rishi Rithvik, Aradya Krishna, Sai Saindhavi, Saravanan, Sai Deena, George Vijay Director: M. Gajendra

M. Gajendra Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Release date: September 26, 2025

Kutram Thavir follows the story of Rudra, a man who is haunted by the death of his older sister, a victim of a medical insurance fraud targeting the poor. Driven by rage, Rudra sets out to expose the truth and seek revenge on the perpetrators.

6. Right

Cast: Natarajan Subramaniam (Natty), Arun Pandian, Akshara Reddy, Yuvina Parthavi, Munnar Ramesh, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan

Natarajan Subramaniam (Natty), Arun Pandian, Akshara Reddy, Yuvina Parthavi, Munnar Ramesh, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan Director: Subramanian Ramesh Kumar

Subramanian Ramesh Kumar Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: September 26, 2025

Rights follows a desperate father searching for his missing son. His investigation leads him to a police station, where a mysterious entity traps him and others inside, forcing them to confront some dark secrets through a deadly game.

7. Balti

Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan

Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan Director: Unni Sivalingam

Unni Sivalingam Language: Malayalam-Tamil

Malayalam-Tamil Genre: Sports Action Thriller

Sports Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Release date: September 26, 2025

Balti is a sports action thriller starring Shane Nigam in the lead role. Set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Velampalayam, where Kabaddi is life, the film delves into the rivalries between two teams that escalate into a pride-fueled chaos.

8. Kushi (Re-release)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Jyotika, Mumtaj, Vivek, Vijaykumar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Beena Banerjee, Janaki Sabesh, Shilpa Shetty (cameo), SJ Suryah (cameo)

Thalapathy Vijay, Jyotika, Mumtaj, Vivek, Vijaykumar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Beena Banerjee, Janaki Sabesh, Shilpa Shetty (cameo), SJ Suryah (cameo) Director: SJ Suryah

SJ Suryah Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 58 minutes

2 hours and 58 minutes Release date: September 25, 2025

Kushi, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Jyotika in the lead roles, originally released on May 19, 2000. After 25 years, the film is finally making a return to the big screens.

The romantic comedy follows the story of Jenny and Shiva, two young people from contrasting backgrounds who happen to attend the same college. What begins as a friendship gets marred with minor misunderstandings, slowly evolving into a romantic saga, asking the question whether love can indeed triumph in the end.

