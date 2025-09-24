Box Office: Pawan Kalyan flexes his superstardom, They Call Him OG records phenomenal advance booking of Rs 66 crore worldwide

Pawan Kalyan is all set for his big comeback at the box office as his upcoming release, OG (They Call Him OG), has stormed the advance bookings. The action thriller, directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth, recorded a banger pre-sales not only in India but also in the international markets.

Pawan Kalyan's mania begins, OG storms Rs 66 crore of pre-sales worldwide

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, OG grossed an astounding Rs 66 crore of advance booking at the worldwide box office, only for the opening day. The action thriller fetched around Rs 40 crore of advances in India, while overseas locations contributed approximately USD 3 million plus (Rs 26 crore).

Of its total overseas pre-sales, North America alone contributed around USD 2.2 million of advance. However, there have been content delay issues in Canada and other US territories, which might affect its opening day collections.

With one day still to go for the release, OG is expected to take its India pre-sales ahead of the Rs 50 crore gross mark. The Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi-led action entertainer is certified with an A-rating, yet it witnessed such phenomenal pre-bookings.

OG weekend pre-sales near Rs 80 crore gross

The total advance booking of OG for the opening weekend is nearly Rs 80 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This is so far the best advance for a Pawan Kalyan movie. Regardless of its content delay issues, the movie is expected to achieve its break-even in North America on the opening weekend itself, thanks to its outstanding advance booking.

All eyes are now on its audience reception. If the movie manages to impress the audience, it will mark Pawan Kalyan’s historic comeback at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

