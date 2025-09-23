Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening Day Hindi net box office of Homebound, OG, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Kantara 2 and others

We are back again with our special segment, Pinkvilla Predicts, where we predict the opening day box office net collections of the upcoming releases. While Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 is faring well in cinemas, it's time to look at the Day 1 projections of Homebound, OG (They Call Him OG), Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and more.

OG and Homebound eye for Rs 1 crore start, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari depends on Kantara's performance

Telugu film OG (They Call Him OG) is also releasing in Hindi markets with its dubbed version. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, the action thriller is expected to open in the range of Rs 1 crore to 2 crore in Hindi, due to little to no marketing push.

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is expected to gain some traction and open in the vicinity of Rs 0.75 crore to 1.25 crore. The movie has generated a decent buzz ever since it got selected as India's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is clashing with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1. The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has good potential, but there is not much craze among the audience for such regular romantic dramas. The movie is likely to open with Rs 10.50 crore to 12.50 crore. Moreover, its performance will depend on the reception of Kantara, which is expected to debut with Rs 20 crore plus in Hindi.

Will Thama emerge as the biggest dark horse of 2025? Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also has good potential

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thama is releasing post Diwali Day, which is expected to help it significantly. Billed as a part of the popular horror-comedy universe, the movie is expected to open in the range of Rs 25 crore to 30 crore. It can be the biggest dark horse of 2025.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has good chances of clicking with the audience since musical and tragic love stories are working nowadays. The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer is expected to open in the vicinity of Rs 5 crore to 10 crore.

Day 1 box office prediction of Indian movies in Hindi:

Date Movie India Net Hindi Prediction September 26 Homebound Rs 0.75 - Rs 1.25 crore September 26 They Call Him OG (Dubbed) Rs 1.00 - Rs 2.00 crore October 1 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Rs 10.50 - Rs 12.50 crore October 1 Kantara Chapter 1 Rs 20.00 - Rs 22 crore October 21 Thama Rs 25.00 - Rs 30.00 crore October 21 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs 5.00 - Rs 10.00 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

