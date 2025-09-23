71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan holds Rani Mukerji's ‘pallu’, fans can’t keep calm

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked together in several Bollywood films and have given fans millions of memories to cherish. Both SRK and Rani bagged their first-ever National Awards today, on September 23, in a special ceremony organised in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji arrived at the event together and sat in each other's company. While Rani was heading towards her seat, King Khan demonstrated his courtesy by holding her pallu in his hand so that her beautiful saree wouldn't get caught under his foot, allowing her to walk freely. The moment was captured on camera and is now going viral on the Internet.

A social media user commented, “Pure Gentleman”. Another fan appreciated Rani Mukerji's looks and wrote, “She is looking so stunning and beautiful (with a red rose emoticon).” A third social media user remarked, “Ek hi to dil hai kitni baar jeetoge SRK babu.” Another one wrote, “The King for a reason (with three red heart emoticons).” In the viral video, Karan Johar can also be seen while talking to someone.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's big win at the 71st National Awards

Shah Rukh Khan got honored with his first National Award in the category of Best Actor. The King of romance received the prestigious award for his double-role performance in Jawan, which was helmed by Atlee. Rani Mukerji also received her first National Award in the category of Best Actress for her brilliant acting in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan shared his National honor with Vikrant Massey, who also bagged the same title for his tear-jerking performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's bond and work front

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have collaborated on several movies, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Chalte Chalte, and others. She was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan on-screen in Zero (2018), where she made a guest appearance.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, which is slated to release on February 27, 2026. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for King, his upcoming venture with Siddharth Anand.

