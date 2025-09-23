5 new Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week: Hridayapoorvam, Sarkeet to Sumathi Valavu

Malayalam cinema fans are in for a treat this week as several new films are making their way to streaming platforms. From heartwarming dramas to suspense thrillers, the latest Malayalam OTT releases bring a mix of emotions and genres. Here’s a look at the Malayalam movies now available to watch online on platforms like Manorama Max, JioHotstar, Netflix, and Zee5.

Sarkeet

Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Orhan Hyder

Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Orhan Hyder Director: Thamar KV

Thamar KV Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: September 26 on Manorama Max

Sarkeet follows the journey of Ameer, a young man who migrates to the Gulf in search of work and tries to build a stable life. His story takes an unexpected turn when he meets Jeppu, a hyperactive Malayali child. The bond between the unemployed youth and the child forms the heart of this film. Sarkeet is presented as a touching story that explores friendship, responsibility, and human connection.

Hridayapoorvam

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap

Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Sathyan Anthikad Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: September 26 on JioHotstar

Hridayapoorvam tells the story of a middle-aged Malayali man who undergoes a heart transplant. When he attends the engagement of the donor’s daughter in Pune, his life takes a new direction. The film delves into emotional experiences that come with organ donation and how people connected through it navigate new relationships. With Mohanlal in the lead, this film is one of the most anticipated Malayalam OTT releases this week.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vinay Forrt, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Anuraj, Dhyan Sreenivasan

Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vinay Forrt, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Anuraj, Dhyan Sreenivasan Director: Althaf Salim

Althaf Salim Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release date: September 26 on Netflix

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira centers on a couple whose wedding plans go off track after an unexpected accident. What follows is a series of quirky and chaotic events. With Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in leading roles, the film promises humor, family moments, and entertaining twists, making it one of the must-watch Malayalam OTT releases on Netflix this week.

Sumathi Valavu

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Lal, Saiju Kurup, Sidharth Bharathan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sija Rose

Arjun Ashokan, Lal, Saiju Kurup, Sidharth Bharathan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sija Rose Director: Vishnu Sasi Shankar

Vishnu Sasi Shankar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Horror-Comedy

Horror-Comedy Release date: September 26 on Zee5

Sumathi Valavu brings a mix of spooky and comic elements. The film follows Appu, a timid youngster haunted by the spirit of Sumathi, who died years ago under tragic circumstances. Strange events unfold in his village as Appu and the locals try to find a way to lift the curse. The movie blends horror and humor, making it a fun Malayalam OTT release for audiences looking for lighthearted entertainment with a supernatural touch.

Two Men

Cast: Irshad Ali, MA Nishad, Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Kailash, Lenaa, Anumol K Manoharan

Irshad Ali, MA Nishad, Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Kailash, Lenaa, Anumol K Manoharan Director: Satheesh Kumar

Satheesh Kumar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Thriller

Thriller Release date: September 19 on Manorama Max

Two Men is a psychological thriller about a journey through the desert. Abukka, a driver, offers help to Sanjay, a businessman dealing with personal struggles. As they travel, Sanjay’s behavior grows increasingly strange, pushing the story into tense and unexpected territory. The film is packed with suspense and dramatic revelations, making it a gripping Malayalam OTT watch.

