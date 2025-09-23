71st National Film Awards 2025: Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji pose for a frame-worthy pic and it’s iconic

The 71st National Film Awards 2025 were announced earlier this year, with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey bagging the Best Actor awards. The awards were being felicitated on August 23, 2025, by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, with superstar Mohanlal receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.

As the celebrities were partaking in the prestigious event, Mohanlal, along with SRK and Rani, posed for an iconic picture.

Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji pose together at 71st National Awards

Shah Rukh Khan donned a formal black ensemble as he received the award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in Jawan. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji wore a brown-colored heritage saree, channeling her trademark elegance.

Moreover, Mohanlal went for an ethnic look, donning the traditional Malayalee attire of a white hip-length kurta and mundu.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Mohanlal’s performances

Shah Rukh Khan received the award for his role in Jawan, directed by Atlee. The movie focused on the story of Azad, a jail warden on a mission against corruption, assisted by a group of female convicts who were wrongfully imprisoned by powerful figures.

In his pursuit of justice, Azad crosses paths with his father Vikram Rathore, an ex-army officer suffering from memory loss. The film’s story revolved around how the father-son duo joined forces to take revenge on a common enemy.

With Nayanthara portraying the female co-lead, Deepika Padukone appeared in an extended cameo role. Additionally, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and more played key roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Written and directed by Ashima Chibber, the film narrates the emotional journey of an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

The movie was based on a real-life ordeal endured by Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya. In addition to Rani, the film also starred Anirban Bhattacharya (in his Hindi film debut), Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles.

Moreover, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for his continued contributions to Indian cinema, with a career spanning across 4 decades.

Apart from SRK and Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey also won the Best Actor title for his performance in 12th Fail.

