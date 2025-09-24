EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Malhotra joins King EXCLUSIVE: Awarapan 2 begins in Bangkok EXCLUSIVE: Mastiii 4 Teaser Locked EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Das in talks for Don 3 Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 hits Rs 50 crore in 3 days flat Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 headed to emerge a HIT EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan set for Galwan's second schedule EXCLUSIVE: Aneet Padda signs on for Shakti Shalini Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 in a cruise

Newswrap, September 23: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji bag National Film Awards, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

September 23 was a special day for Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, and many more. Take a look at what all happened throughout the day.

Missed your daily dose of entertainment? It was quite a busy day for the glam world. While Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and others were honored at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their pregnancy official. Take a look at all the biggest highlights of the day. 

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani are set to begin shooting for Awarapan 2 this week. It will be a month-long marathon schedule, during which 50 percent of the film will be shot. Nitin Kakkar is directing the film. 

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani gear up for a month-long schedule of Awarapan 2 in Bangkok
 

 

Andhera fame Karanvir Malhotra has joined the stellar star cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's upcoming movie, King. The actor has already started shooting.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Andhera fame Karanvir Malhotra joins Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King

 

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji both received their first National Film Awards at the 71st National Awards ceremony on September 23 in New Delhi. Khan was honored for his role in Jawan, while Mukerji won for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.

READ FULL STORY: 71st National Film Awards: Gauri Khan pens emotional note for Shah Rukh Khan, says 'I'm designing a special mantle…’
 

 

Mohanlal received Indian cinema’s highest regard, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony today. He was honored for his immense contribution to cinema. 

READ FULL STORY: 71st National Film Awards 2025: Mohanlal called ‘Real OG’, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey cheer
 

 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially announced their pregnancy. While sharing an adorable picture with the baby bump, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” 

READ FULL STORY: It's Official: Katrina Kaif flaunts baby bump in first pic with Vicky Kaushal; calls it ‘best chapter of our lives’

