Newswrap, September 23: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji bag National Film Awards, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

Missed your daily dose of entertainment? It was quite a busy day for the glam world. While Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and others were honored at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their pregnancy official. Take a look at all the biggest highlights of the day.

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani set to start Awarapan 2 this week

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani are set to begin shooting for Awarapan 2 this week. It will be a month-long marathon schedule, during which 50 percent of the film will be shot. Nitin Kakkar is directing the film.

Karanvir Malhotra joins Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Andhera fame Karanvir Malhotra has joined the stellar star cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's upcoming movie, King. The actor has already started shooting.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bag their first National Awards

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji both received their first National Film Awards at the 71st National Awards ceremony on September 23 in New Delhi. Khan was honored for his role in Jawan, while Mukerji won for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.

Mohanlal receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 71st National Awards

Mohanlal received Indian cinema’s highest regard, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony today. He was honored for his immense contribution to cinema.

Katrina Kaif announces pregnancy, shares picture with a baby bump

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially announced their pregnancy. While sharing an adorable picture with the baby bump, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

