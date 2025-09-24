Box Office: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to hold well, nets Rs 61 crore in 11 days in India

Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, is witnessing a phenomenal run in India. The movie started on a historic note and has since maintained a strong box office trend.

Released on September 12, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle debuted with a net collection of Rs 12.25 crore, surpassing the lifetime collections of all previous Japanese anime films in India on its opening day. It further recorded a decent growth and wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 38.90 crore net.

The movie continued to gain traction on weekdays, albeit at low levels. It wrapped up its opening week with a net of Rs 51.75 crore.

Infinity Castle drops on Monday after a decent 2nd weekend, net Rs 61 crore in 11 days

The dark fantasy adventure action film entered the second weekend by minting Rs 1.55 crore on the second Friday, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on the second Saturday and Rs 3.60 crore on the second Sunday.

It registered a significant drop on its second Monday, when it added Rs 80 lakh to the tally. The total cume of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle now stands at Rs 61 crore net at the Indian box office.

Infinity Castle slowed down in the second week due to the arrival of the new release, Jolly LLB 3. The movie is now heading towards its theatrical end soon. It will be interesting to see whether the anime can cross the Rs 70 crore net mark in India or not. Nevertheless, the movie has emerged as a big success, which should pave the way for more Japanese outings in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle are as follows:

Day Net Box Office 1 Rs 12.25 crore 2 Rs 13.00 crore 3 Rs 13.65 crore 4 Rs 3.70 crore 5 Rs 3.85 crore 6 Rs 3.00 crore 7 Rs 2.30 crore 8 Rs 1.55 crore 9 Rs 3.25 crore 10 Rs 3.60 crore 11 Rs 0.80 crore Total Rs 61 crore net in 11 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

