2 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video — (September 22-28)

Entertainment lovers have a great week ahead, with two new shows arriving on major OTT platforms. Following a week that saw the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, this week brings the debut of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's new chat show, Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle, as well as the release of the upcoming series Janaawar.

1. Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle

Cast: Kajol, Twinkle Khanna (host)

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release date: 25th September, 2025

Ever since the first announcement video came out, fans have been excited to watch Twinkle Khanna and Kajol coming together in a chat show. Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle is an unscripted celebrity talk show. Kajol and Twinkle described the show as “refreshingly real,” with humour, relatability, and the kind of conversations viewers often want but don’t get. Big Bollywood names are lined up as the guests in the show.

As per the promo, the guest list consists of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, etc. The first promo looks like so much fun that we bet fans cannot wait till they binge-watch all the episodes.

2. Janaawar

Cast: Bhuvan Arora, Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar Tham.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release date: 26th September, 2025

The series is set in a rural, restless town with deep-rooted caste hierarchies and social divisions. A man from a tribal background who is posted there plays a key role in how he’s perceived. His struggles with bias and belonging are central.

As Hemant investigates, he must deal with not just the external criminals but also internal demons: guilt, prejudice, systemic injustice, the weight of his own identity, and societal expectations.

