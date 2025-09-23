Anurag Kashyap reveals Basil Joseph’s surprising reaction to 'wasting 2 years' on Shaktimaan

Anurag Kashyap recently hit the big screens with his movie Nishaanchi. As part of its promotions, the director was spotted in an interview where he revealed Basil Joseph’s reaction to working in Bollywood for Shaktimaan.

Anurag Kashyap details Basil Joseph’s reaction to working in Bollywood

Speaking with Chalchitra Talks, Anurag Kashyap shared how he met Basil Joseph at an award event for Malayala Manorama, where the filmmaker revealed that he was feeling overwhelmed after working in Bollywood.

The No Smoking director added that Basil spent two years of his life working on Shaktimaan. Kashyap said, “I met Basil Joseph recently because I went to the Malayala Manorama awards. He has done such good acting…I’ve never seen such a good common man hero protagonist, antagonist, whatever roles. There, he told me he wasted two years of his life trying to do Shaktimaan.”

“He asked me, ‘God, how did you survive in that industry?’ He exactly said what I felt here. I said, ‘I cannot, that’s why I moved away.’ That man wasted two years here. He was telling stories of people’s egos while laughing, and questioned what kind of industry it is.” Kashyap added.

For those unaware, following the success of Minnal Murali in 2021, reports suggested that Basil Joseph was roped in to helm Shaktimaan. The reboot of the 1990s television series was expected to have Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

However, four years down the line, the movie hasn’t seen any concrete updates, and now, it seems Joseph himself has stepped away from the project.

Basil Joseph’s work front

Basil Joseph was last seen in a lead role in Marana Mass, directed by Sivaprasad and co-produced by Tovino Thomas. The psychological black comedy was released during Vishu 2025 and received positive reviews.

The actor-director also appeared in a cameo role for Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam.

Currently, Basil is set to make his Tamil cinema debut with Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan-starrer Parasakthi. The filmmaker has also announced his maiden venture as a producer in Malayalam cinema.

