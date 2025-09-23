Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer records nominal jump on discounted Tuesday, makes Rs 6 crore

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, is performing reasonably well at the box office. The Subhash Kapoor directorial was expected to hold better on the weekdays, since the movie opened to a positive reception among the audience.

Debuted with Rs 12.50 crore, Jolly LLB 3 collected Rs 19 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 19.75 crore on Day 3, wrapping its opening weekend at Rs 51.50 crore net at the Indian box office. The courtroom comedy drama dropped by almost 60 percent on its first Monday and added Rs 5 crore to the tally.

Jolly LLB 3 registers nominal jump on Tuesday, crosses Rs 60 crore mark

Bankrolled by Star Studios, the Akshay Kumar starrer minted Rs 5.75 crore to Rs 6 crore on its Day 5, registering a nominal jump due to subsidized ticket prices across cinemas. The total cume of Jolly LLB 3 has surpassed the Rs 60 crore mark, and it now stands at Rs 62.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to wrap its opening week at the Rs 70 crore mark. So far, the movie has not seen the kind of traction that was expected. Though it recorded a good opening weekend, its weekday performance isn't very satisfying. Nevertheless, it has a clear run until the arrival of the next big releases, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1. Let's see how the movie performs further.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 12.50 crore 2 Rs 19 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 5.75 to 6 crore (est.) Total Rs 62.50 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

