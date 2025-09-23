CORTIS’ Martin reveals how BTS’ RM advised him to be good leader: ‘Kept those words close to my heart…’

Martin, the boy group CORTIS’ leader, has time and again expressed his deep respect and admiration for the senior team BTS. Going so far as to do a full bow when J-Hope danced to the group’s GO challenge, the younger ones have always been all praise for the senior team. In an interview with W Korea, the star has once again credited his wisdom to that of the septet’s leader. Being in the commanding position, much like RM, Martin quoted the Indigo singer and revealed how his humbling words of working hard when the team has low morale have provided him encouragement.

BTS’ RM and CORTIS’ Martin have a lot to talk about, especially their captaincy

Martin shared how his own sibling introduced him to BTS and thereby turned him into a fan of RM, who immensely influenced him. Subsequently, entering the Purple world, he had the opportunity to join the company and debut under the same label. “Watching them gave me certainty about which company I wanted to join and what kind of music I wanted to make,” shared the 17-year-old.

One of the most important pieces of advice imparted by one leader to another has been his go-to, ‘When the members are exhausted, it’s the leader’s role to help bring their energy back up.’ Martin has inculcated the habit into his own actions while leading the CORTIS bunch. Adding to it, RM, who is known for his poetic lyrics and wise, learned thoughts, has given some amazing quotes during his interviews, one of which has stayed with the younger one. “The leader’s seat is just the farthest spot at the end of the trophy. Without the team, success could never have been achieved.” Martin revealed that he has ‘kept those words close to my heart ever since.’

BTS and CORTIS made their debut 13 years apart, but fans are already excited to check out their interactions.

