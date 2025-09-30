Who should star opposite Ahaan Panday? 5 actresses we'd love to see on screen with him

Ahaan Panday became an overnight sensation after his power-packed performance in Saiyaara. The debutant stole hearts with his cute looks and rugged avatar, and the charm with which he romanced on screen made him the next big thing in Bollywood. We all loved his chemistry with Aneet Padda, but we thought of listing down 5 more actresses with whom he would look great on the silver screen. Keep scrolling!

1. Shanaya Kapoor

Just one film old, Shanaya Kapoor is already touted to be one of the good actresses in her generation. Her child-like innocence on the face, and that confidence and zeal of acting that matches that of Ahaan Panday, will surely make them one of the top jodis on-screen if they ever decide to collaborate for a film.

2. Sharvari

Sharvari is one of the hot picks amongst the actresses this season. After her stint in Munjya, she has proved her acting prowess and her versatility. It would be a fresh change for viewers to see these two romance each other on the screen.

3. Suhana Khan

We have seen Ahaan and Suhana Khan hanging out together during their young days, and we all know that these two make for a cute pair. Also, they are already very comfortable with each other, and this would show on the screen if they decide to work together.

4. Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, may not have gotten that breakthrough role yet, but her charming personality makes her an ideal candidate to be a part of this list. Her good looks and the fact that they both belong to the young, Gen-Z Bollywood circuit make them relatable to the same target audience. Since both come from popular families and are relatively fresh faces, there’s natural media buzz around them. Casting them together would spark curiosity, especially in romantic or youth-centric projects.

5. Khushi Kapoor

Both belong to Bollywood’s next-gen circle — Khushi from the Kapoor legacy, Ahaan from the Panday family. Pairing them together gives filmmakers a chance to launch a youthful, aspirational on-screen couple that appeals to the Gen-Z audience. They could shine in romantic dramas, campus love stories, or even edgy modern narratives.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farah Khan breaks silence on unfollowing Deepika Padukone, says ‘was first of few people to see her when Dua was born’