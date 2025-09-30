Little Hearts OTT Release: When and where to watch Mouli starrer romantic comedy’s extended cut online

Mouli and Shivani Nagaram-starrer Little Hearts hit the silver screens on September 5, 2025. After completing its successful theatrical run, the movie is now set for its OTT release.

If you missed the chance to watch it in theaters, here are all the streaming details.

When and where to watch Little Hearts

Little Hearts is scheduled to stream on the OTT platform ETVWin starting October 1, 2025. The official announcement was made by the makers via their social media handle.

Sharing the update, the OTT platform wrote, “The blockbuster rom-com of the year coming to your home… This time longer, sweeter & crazier! Little Hearts (Extended Cut). A WIN Original Production. Streaming from Oct 1 only on ETVWin.”

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Little Hearts

Little Hearts follows the story of Nalli Akhil Kumar, a bright but academically struggling youngster. His father, Nalli Gopal Rao, dreams of making his son an IT engineer. However, Akhil fails to clear the EAMCET exam.

As a result, he is enrolled at a coaching centre, where he meets Khatyayani, a fellow struggler. While Akhil falls in love with her, she initially rejects the idea of a relationship with him, only to eventually accept him.

However, when their families get involved, their relationship takes a dramatic and humorous turn, leading to several unpredictable twists in their lives. Whether Akhil and Khatyayani end up together forms the emotional core of the story.

Cast and crew of Little Hearts

Little Hearts features social media star Mouli and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles. Aside from the main cast, the movie also stars Jai Krishna, Nikhil Abburi, Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, Satya Krishnan, Padmini Settam, Shailaja Durvasula, and many more in important roles.

Written and directed by Sai Marthand, the film was produced by Aditya Hasan under the banner of ETV Win. The musical tracks and background scores were composed by Sinjith Yerramilli.

Suriya Balaji handled the film’s cinematography, while Sreedhar Sompally served as the editor. Little Hearts was critically acclaimed and a blockbuster hit in theaters.

