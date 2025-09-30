7 Best Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies to watch on OTT: Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, Khamoshi and more

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema. His films have always touched millions of hearts. The master is known for lavish set designs, confrontational drama, peak performances, and heart-touching music. While the maverick filmmaker is currently busy with the production of his upcoming venture, Love & War, here are the 7 best Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies that you can watch on OTT and make your day extra special.

7 Best Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movies To Watch On OTT

1. Khamoshi: The Musical

Cast: Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, and Seema Biswas

Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, and Seema Biswas Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Musical Romantic Drama Run time: 2 hours and 40 minutes

2 hours and 40 minutes Where to watch: Youtube/JioHotstar

Marking the directorial debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Khamoshi: The Musical revolves around a deaf-mute couple’s daughter, Annie, who aspires to be a singer after meeting and falling in love with Raj. Bhansali, who is popular for majestic set designs, used a realistic lens in this musical drama.

2. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Cast: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Run time: 3 hours and 8 minutes

3 hours and 8 minutes Where to watch: YouTube/Prime Video (Eros Now)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam revolves around a newlywed man, Vanraj, who finds that his wife, Nandini, is still in love with another man, Sameer. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

3. Devdas

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff Genre: Romance Drama

Romance Drama Run time: 3 hours and 3 minutes

3 hours and 3 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video (Eros Now)

Devdas is a story of a wealthy Zamindar's son, Dev, who becomes self-destructive as his family refuses to accept his beloved Paro due to her social status. Dev's undying love for Paro meets with a tragic end, leading him to his last breath.



4. Bajirao Mastani

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Genre: Period Drama

Period Drama Run time: 2 hours and 37 minutes

2 hours and 37 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video

Inspired by an actual historical event, Bajirao Mastani tells the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I, who was known for fighting and winning 41 consecutive battles over a two-decade period. Married to Kashibai, the story takes a significant shift when the Peshwa falls in love with a Muslim woman, Mastani.



5. Guzaarish

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Aditya Roy Kapur

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Aditya Roy Kapur Genre: Drama

Drama Run time: 2 hours 6 minutes

2 hours 6 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Guzaarish revolves around a paralyzed magician-turned-radio jockey who files a petition to end his own life. The concept of Euthanasia was a very bold attempt back then. Although the movie flopped at the box office, it remains alive in the hearts of true Bhansali fans.



6. Black

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji

Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji Genre: Drama

Drama Run time: 2 hours and 3 minutes

2 hours and 3 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Inspired by Helen Keller's life, Black is among the finest works of Bhansali. The plot revolves around the relationship of a visually and hearing-impaired woman, Michelle, and her aged teacher, Debraj, who is later diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa

Alia Bhatt, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Run time: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a story of Ganga, who is forced to become a sex worker. She later rose as an influential figure in the red-light area of Bombay's Kathiawad.

