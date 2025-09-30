7 Best Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies to watch on OTT: Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, Khamoshi and more
While Love & War is currently in production, here is a look at the 7 best Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies that you can stream online.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema. His films have always touched millions of hearts. The master is known for lavish set designs, confrontational drama, peak performances, and heart-touching music. While the maverick filmmaker is currently busy with the production of his upcoming venture, Love & War, here are the 7 best Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies that you can watch on OTT and make your day extra special.
7 Best Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movies To Watch On OTT
1. Khamoshi: The Musical
- Cast: Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, and Seema Biswas
- Genre: Musical Romantic Drama
- Run time: 2 hours and 40 minutes
- Where to watch: Youtube/JioHotstar
Marking the directorial debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Khamoshi: The Musical revolves around a deaf-mute couple’s daughter, Annie, who aspires to be a singer after meeting and falling in love with Raj. Bhansali, who is popular for majestic set designs, used a realistic lens in this musical drama.
2. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
- Cast: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Run time: 3 hours and 8 minutes
- Where to watch: YouTube/Prime Video (Eros Now)
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam revolves around a newlywed man, Vanraj, who finds that his wife, Nandini, is still in love with another man, Sameer. What happens next forms the crux of the story.
3. Devdas
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff
- Genre: Romance Drama
- Run time: 3 hours and 3 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video (Eros Now)
Devdas is a story of a wealthy Zamindar's son, Dev, who becomes self-destructive as his family refuses to accept his beloved Paro due to her social status. Dev's undying love for Paro meets with a tragic end, leading him to his last breath.
4. Bajirao Mastani
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra
- Genre: Period Drama
- Run time: 2 hours and 37 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Inspired by an actual historical event, Bajirao Mastani tells the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I, who was known for fighting and winning 41 consecutive battles over a two-decade period. Married to Kashibai, the story takes a significant shift when the Peshwa falls in love with a Muslim woman, Mastani.
5. Guzaarish
- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Genre: Drama
- Run time: 2 hours 6 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Guzaarish revolves around a paralyzed magician-turned-radio jockey who files a petition to end his own life. The concept of Euthanasia was a very bold attempt back then. Although the movie flopped at the box office, it remains alive in the hearts of true Bhansali fans.
6. Black
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji
- Genre: Drama
- Run time: 2 hours and 3 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Inspired by Helen Keller's life, Black is among the finest works of Bhansali. The plot revolves around the relationship of a visually and hearing-impaired woman, Michelle, and her aged teacher, Debraj, who is later diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
7. Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Run time: 2 hours and 34 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a story of Ganga, who is forced to become a sex worker. She later rose as an influential figure in the red-light area of Bombay's Kathiawad.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Update: Ajay Devgn's announcement teaser is coming soon, find out release date