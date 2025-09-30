EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her sindoor in blue outfit as she arrives at Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas lit up the screens as she arrived for the Durga Puja ceremony, donning an ethnic look.

By Goutham S
Updated on Sep 30, 2025  |  07:12 PM IST |  39K
Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks an elegant blue outfit to seek blessings at Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja
Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks an elegant blue outfit to seek blessings at Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja (PC: APH)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently appeared in public as she arrived for the Durga Puja festivities. The actress made head turns as she appeared in a blue-colored ethnic and elegant outfit at Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja event in Mumbai.

As she appeared at the ceremony, the actress was all smiles, channeling her grace to the fullest.

Watch Priyanka Chopra attending Durga Puja:


Credits: APH

Latest Articles