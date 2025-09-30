Calvin Harris Announces India Debut With 2 Shows Across Mumbai and Bangalore in November: How to Attend

India is becoming a hotspot for international acts! Just this morning, it was announced that John Mayer will be making his way to India. Now, according to the latest news, Calvin Harris is also all set to make his debut in the country with not just one but two shows across two different cities. The Scottish DJ and record producer has announced his two-city tour in collaboration with Sunburn. All set to perform in Mumbai and Bangalore on November 8 and 9, respectively, the star will finally mark his debut in the South Asian country.

How to attend Calvin Harris in Mumbai and Bangalore

Ticket sales for Calvin Harris’ India Tour will open with a limited, exclusive Pre-Sale for credit card holders at 12 pm (Noon) IST on October 6, 2025, followed by the General On-Sale of tickets at 12 pm (Noon) IST on October 8, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow.

The Grammy Award winning record producer, singer, DJ, and songwriter is often dubbed the King of Dance Music. Some of his most loved songs that the fans in India are excited to witness include We Found Love, One Kiss, Outside, Summer, This is What You Came For, My Way, How Deep Is Your Love, Blame, and, more recently released, Blessings.

Two consecutive nights of music, Calvin Harris will showcase his DJ-ing and songwriting talents to the Indian audience for the first time. The 41-year-old has been a long-awaited star in the country.

Who is Calvin Harris?

Calvin Harris started out with his musical career with a debut studio album called I Created Disco, which was released in 2007. Close to two decades later, he has a lot of successful releases under his belt. He married Vick Hope ​in 2023, prior to which he was dating Rita Ora, Aarika Wolf, and Taylor Swift. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, very recently in August.

