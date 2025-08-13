Was BTS’ album work halted due to Bang Si Hyuk’s return to South Korea for investigation? Unfounded reports swirl internet

As BTS pursues the release of new music, it seems that a hurdle stands in their way. According to reports on August 13, Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of BIGHIT MUSIC (the group’s agency), returned to South Korea on the afternoon of August 11, leading to a stoppage in the team’s album production process. The septet, which recently reunited as a whole following the completion of member Jin’s solo tour, has been working hard on their comeback album. Meanwhile, the HYBE chairman has been summoned for a police investigation regarding a stock fraud case, which has shaken the Korean entertainment industry.

BTS’ album plans at a standstill amid HYBE’s stock investigation? Rumors spread

A report from News Tong on the day claims that owing to the ongoing questioning in the IPO case involving the media giant, Bang Si Hyuk was ‘unable to finish producing BTS' new album in the United States and hastily returned to South Korea via the Incheon International Airport’. While so far, no other channels have furthered the news or provided additional information, it seems unlikely that the group would cease their music production process due to this.

Previously, the group shared behind-the-scenes videos from the studio where they were spotted hanging out with Charlie Puth. Subsequently, RM also shared how he had been mingling with Diplo. The team had shared that they planned to work with esteemed producers and composers while working on their album. A July 1 livestream confirmed their plans to head to the US for a while, and for the past month and a half, they have been going in and out of their homeland and the States while creating new music.

The release of their first-ever post-military comeback album is set for spring 2026, with no exact timeline being confirmed so far. As the group reunites following the completion of Jin’s Run SeokJin Ep World Tour, fans are expecting a live session from the seven of them.

