V picks Save Me as favorite BTS song, drops Jungkook’s Euphoria against THIS track in funny World Cup match

After a fierce competition among their songs, BTS member V has finally picked his absolute favorite! Surprisingly, he chose the 2016 track Save Me over all the others, even his own solo tracks, to be crowned as the winner of the BTS Song World Cup. In an audio-only livestream around the time the clock struck 12 am on September 12, Kim Taehyung turned on a game of Best BTS song, clicking over the tens of tracks the group has released in the past 13 years of their debut. In the end, it was the almost decade-old release that he announced as his pick.

V chose Save Me over MIC Drop and Mikrokosmos!

Just a day ago, BTS’ V was lurking on the fan communication platform Weverse, reading the BTS ARMY’s many posts when he came across one that asked him to conduct a BTS Song World Cup. Impressed by the idea, he went ahead with it during a live session, searching the web for an appropriate platform to do so. After finding the right one, he began clicking through the many BTS songs, tickling nostalgia in the gut and complimenting fellow members’ voices.

From their debut tracks to the most recent ones, the singer went through a bunch, picking his favorites and asking the fans for their suggestions, but in the end, doing what his heart desires. Some of his most troubled picks came between the old gems that BTS got famous with, versus the newer ones that have millions of listeners. Not shying away from being honest, he even chose BTS tracks over his own solo song Winter Bear.

The same was not being said about one individual track, however, maknae Jungkook’s Euphoria. The 2018 moved quite ahead in the game, competing and winning against the likes of Young Forever, a tear-jerker from 2016, which is loved fandom wide. However, almost towards the end, it was taken over by V’s liking for Dimple. The youngest member's Euphoria finally got one-upped in the quarter-finals, but we’re not complaining!

The finale stood between Save Me and Mikrokosmos, the latter of which was released in 2019 and is one of the happiest moments in any BTS concert for the group as well as its fans. And despite it being the number 1 pick among the BTS ARMY, member V went for Save Me, surprising everyone!

ALSO READ: BTS’ V STRIKES for first pitch at Dodger Stadium decked in No 7 jersey, hugs Shohei Ohtani in viral moment