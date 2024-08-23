‘Can’t help but love him’: Lee Soo Hyuk praises SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi’s supportive nature and love for food

Lee Soo Hyuk made his much-anticipated appearance on Lee Younji’s talk show No Prepare where he talked about various aspects of his life. However, he also mentioned SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi with whom he shares a close bond. The actor has revealed that he adores the K-pop idol to the point where he often feels like a parent to him.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Lee Soo Hyuk have been seen together a lot of times spending quality time together. They naturally share a special bond and think very highly of one another. On August 23, 2024, the actor made a guest appearance on Lee Younji’s talk show titled No Prepare which is streamed on YouTube. In the new episode, he mentions SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and expresses his love for the K-pop idol.

Lee Soo Hyuk showed his admiration for Hoshi, noting how well Hoshi adjusts to others and how supportive he always is. He shared that the K-pop idol’s endearing nature makes it easy to love him and that he feels a strong desire to care for and nurture him. Moreover, the actor mentioned how proud he feels watching Hoshi enjoy his food, even likening the experience to what a parent might feel.

Watch full video here-

Lee Soo Hyuk is a South Korean actor who has gained extreme popularity for his role in Doom At Your Service in 2021. Furthermore, he has also appeared in the fantasy show Tomorrow and gained immense recognition.

Advertisement

Hoshi debuted as a K-pop idol in 2015 for the group SEVENTEEN alongside S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Formed by Pledis Entertainment, the group is known for producing their own music and being heavily involved with the composition and songwriting. Moreover, they are also known for their exceptional dance performances, which include intricate choreographies.

ALSO READ: 'I am regretting': BTS' SUGA's police questioning ends after 3 hours; Rapper promises to never repeat mistake