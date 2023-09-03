Did BTS' V confirm dating rumors with BLACKPINK's Jennie? Netizens speculate with new photos

BTS' V and BLACKPINK member Jennie's ongoing dating rumors took a new turn when netizens found some more alleged evidence. The two K-pop stars have made headlines for their relationship speculations and due to new similarities among their posts some netizens are convinced they might be in a relationship while others urged to leave the idols alone.

Did BTS' V confirm dating rumors with BLACKPINK's Jennie?

Recently a picture was posted on an online community platform by a netizen, claiming that another photo featured V and Jennie together. Fans were not paying any attention to it, however, items from the alleged picture were visible in the Love Me Again singer's Instagram stories where he posed for a mirror selfie. A painting was seen in his story which was also present in the photo shared by the netizen who claimed that they indirectly confirmed their relationship. Many netizens actually believed that it could be real, however, fans feigned ignorance asking other netizens to let the idols be, also claiming that the photos could have been heavily edited. Some fans urged that they should not be speaking about the singers' personal lives on the internet, on the other hand, some said that they looked good together. The new alleged photos shared have attracted mixed reactions from the netizens and the conversation continued.

About BTS member V and BLACKPINK's Jennie

Jennie and V, a member of BTS, were reportedly seen walking hand in hand in Paris during May 2023. The rumors stunned online users and followers as they circulated like wildfire. Many others thought that the couple in the video was a pair of cosplayers posing as V and Jennie. Later, in July, Jennie shared a picture wearing a very similar outfit and captioned it, "A few weeks back". Fans praised the SOLO singer for being carefree and doing what wished to do. Other similarities among the two idols' posts led many netizens to believe that they were having a date in Paris. This was because some items from Jennie and V's Instagram posts hinted that their crew had dinner together. However, Neither YG Entertainment nor BIGHIT MUSIC have responded to any of the recent speculations about their relationship.

