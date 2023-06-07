Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Manushi Chhillar plays in this Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff film

Ever since Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was announced last year, there has been a lot of buzz around this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which is backed by Jackky Bhagnani. Last month, the makers even unveiled Akshay and Tiger’s look from the film alongside its release date, which is Eid 2024. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited movie. We have got some details about leading lady Manushi Chhillar’s role in the film.

“Manushi plays a hacker in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and her role adds some interesting turns in the movie. Meanwhile, they have already finished shooting for the film, barring a few song sequences, which will be shot in a few days,” informs a source close to the development. This is Manushi Chhillar’s second film with Akshay Kumar, after they first worked together in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s 2022 historical action-drama, Samrat Prithviraj.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has already shared his excitement about collaborating with Akshay Kumar on social media. When they started shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger shared an image with Khiladi Kumar on Instagram. He captioned the image as, “Bade i may have been born the same year you were launched, but i am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me! And the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today.” On another date, the War actor mentioned on Instagram, “It was an honour riding alongside you bade @akshaykumar and kicking the bad guys’ ass. Coming to you at the speed of light in a cinema near you.”

