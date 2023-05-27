EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur’s Dasvi gets a sequel; Deets Inside

It's raining sequels in Bollywood. While Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s Hera Pheri 3, Khiladi Kumar’s OMG 2, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 has already been announced, Pinkvilla has heard of another sequel that’s in the works. We have learnt that director Tushar Jalota and producer Dinesh Vijan have collaborated once again for the follow up story of Dasvi, which is tentatively titled Barwi. The first part, unveiled last year, was headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

“The makers feel that Dasvi deserves a sequel and want to take the story forward. Tushar has already begun working on the script, and has an interesting idea for part 2, which Dinesh has liked as well. If all goes as planned - the film will go on the floors this year,” informs a source close to the development.

Dasvi Part 1

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that he had given an ode to his father Amitabh Bachchan in one of the scenes in Dasvi, where he imitated Senior Bachchan’s body language as Badshah Khan from his popular movie Khuda Gawah. “In my work, I have my own way of paying an ode to some of my favourite things. And I do it in my own way. It is just a kick for me. And I did something in the film and after we shot it and I remember Tushar came and I said this is my ode to my father.”

Furthermore, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in R. Balki’s Ghoomer and in Remo D'Souza’s Dancing Dad.

We reached out to the makers for a confirmation. However, we didn’t hear back from them.

