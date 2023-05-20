The Kerala Story 3rd Saturday Box Office: Adah Sharma's film sees growth of over 50 percent; Adds Rs 9 crores

The Kerala Story, led by Adah Sharma, saw a over 50 percent growth in its collections on third Satuday. The film added around Rs 9 crores on day 16 and in all likelihood, the third Sunday numbers of the film will hit double digits. The 16 day cume of the film is Rs 177 crores and by the end of its weekend, it will have netted around Rs 188 crores. These are unprecedented for a film like this one, budgeted at around Rs 20 crores. The film opened modestly but since then, it has been on the crest of a wave with the 16th and 17th day numbers also being greater than the opening day. This is despite a rival like Fast X, which is the box office leader of the weekend in India.

The Kerala Story Is A Very Profitable Film

The Kerala Story was aided by the controversy it found itself in. The controversy was due to the film's content, driven by hate for a specific community. Those opposing the community whole-heartedly supported the film and the result is for the world to see. It used to be an exception but it shall become a norm after the gargantuan success of The Kashmir Files first and The Kerala Story now. While there is nationwide unrest and targetted hate in the country, the producers will be laughing their way to the bank with profits of over Rs 100 crores.

The day-wise nett collections of The Kerala Story are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 6.75 cr

Day 2 - Rs 11 cr

Day 3 - Rs 16 cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 11 cr

Day 6 - Rs 11.75 cr

Day 7 - Rs 11.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs 11.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs 18.75 cr

Day 10 - Rs 22.75 cr

Day 11 - Rs 9.75 cr

Day 12 - Rs 8.25 cr

Day 13 - Rs 7 cr

Day 14 - Rs 6 cr

Day 15 - Rs 5.75 cr

Day 16 - Rs 9 cr

Total = Rs 177 crores nett in India in 16 days

