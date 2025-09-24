Is Shah Rukh Khan the reason behind Amrita Rao signing less movies? Actress recalls ‘He said something very…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Amrita Rao worked together in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na, which continues to remain one of the top favorites of fans. It has been almost 20 years since this film was released, but the one thing that King Khan taught the Vivaah star then has stayed with her till now. In fact, Rao admitted in a recent interview that she still follows one advice he gave her on the sets of the 2004 film.

Shah Rukh Khan met Amrita Rao and her mother

Talking to Ranveer Allahabadia, Amrita Rao revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for another film when they had a break in between Main Hoon Na’s schedule. It was during this break that he called the actress and her mother to meet them. He praised Rao for having the qualities of a superstar.

She also added, “He said something very nice that 200 filmein aayengi, par humein sirf do filmein karni hai. Aur fir usmein se vo ek film ho that people are waiting for. (He told me I will be offered 200 films, but I must sign only two in the hope that one of them is the one people are waiting for.) That has been my criterion while signing films, and that’s why I have been so selective in this journey.”

Shah Rukh Khan used to take away newcomers’ nervousness on set

Further talking about SRK, Amrita stated that he used to observe people on the set and ensure that they are comfortable. She further added that he would observe newcomers on the set and take their nervous energy. “Every time the first take was the best take, there were no second takes because his temperament was like second take dena hi nahi hai (don’t ask for a second take), be so focused ki second take dena hi naa pade (ensure you don’t need to),” she said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Siddharth Anand’s ambitious multi-starrer King. Deepika Padukone recently shared a picture with the actor to confirm her collaboration with him. It is reported that he will be sharing screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in this one.

