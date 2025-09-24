When Katrina Kaif revealed things in her life didn’t turn out the way she had planned: ‘I fought that battle and…’

Katrina Kaif left all her fans pleasantly surprised after she officially confirmed her first pregnancy with hubby Vicky Kaushal. There was a lot of buzz around her pregnancy even before the couple dropped an official post. And now, social media cannot stop gushing over the actress’s adorable baby bump picture.

While everyone is waiting for the little one to arrive, we found an old interview with the Bang Bang actress sharing how things in her life didn’t turn out the way she had planned.

Katrina Kaif reveals believing in the universe and God

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Katrina Kaif gave us an insight into how she had planned her love life to be. She revealed, “It was on my mind, but it didn't work out, and you have to keep following the path set for you in life. I don't stress about it now.” The actress further added that she fought the battle and is at peace with the fact that some things did not turn out the way she had hoped. The Merry Christmas star added that she has now left it to the universe and to God, as she believes that there is a bigger hand that shapes everyone’s destiny.

“What's happened to me so far has been unusual and fascinating, and I can't take credit for all of it. So, whoever is responsible will look out for me in the future, too.” Katrina quipped that she knows love will come to her at the right time when she least expects it. “I could drop a book at the airport, and as I bend down to pick it up, someone else goes down on his hunches too, to help me. I would look up, our eyes would lock, and in that instant… love would happen!”

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Currently, she has no movies signed, and it looks like she will be on a maternity break for a long time.

