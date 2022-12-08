EXCLUSIVE: 'Aisi hoti hai heroine?' Sarika on being judged for not wearing makeup during Griha Pravesh shoot

Pinkvilla recently caught up with the actress for an exclusive interview where she spoke about how she is keeping up with the changing times. Recently seen in Modern Love Mumbai and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, Sarika also said that she discusses work and films with her daughters Shruti and Akshara but doesn't believe in giving them career advice for a reason.

National award-winning actress Sarika began her career at the young age of 5 as a child artiste. Known for being very strong-headed and living in 'where’s-the-time-for bitterness' phase, Sarika recently opened up on how the new generation, every actor, every artiste and director has a different approach and opinion towards work.

Explaining the same, she said, "both my girls (Shruti and Akshara Haasan) they are actors and independent in their own way. They are hardworking women trying to make a mark in their life. Every parent and children have a conversation, in fact, they tell me what to do and I too tell them that but that doesn't really amount to advice. The generation is very very different whether it is my daughter or actors of their generation who are working now, the style of work is different. The way they approach the craft is different, and the way young directors direct is way different so I don't know if my opinion or advice is really going to help them because that's a different kind of mechanism altogether. It is like trying to play podcasts on a radio, it is never gonna happen."

Sharing an example of how things worked back then during her times, Sarika said, "When I did film Griha Pravesh, I didn't like using makeup and some of the senior actors came to me and said 'yeh kya hai na back combing kiya hai na makeup lagaya hai yeh aise heroine thodi na hoti hai,' so that's the idea of growing and evolving of cinema."

Also Read| Sarika: People told me I won't be able to make a comeback- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW