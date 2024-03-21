PIC: Sunny Deol is proud of ‘Lord Bobby’ as he wins big at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards; Animal star reacts

On Monday, the third season of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards was hosted at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The glam evening saw the biggies of the entertainment industry walk the TRENDS Walk of Fame. Among the prestigious attendees, several were bestowed with awards and recognition.

Among them was Bobby Deol, who was presented with the title of Best Actor in a Negative Role by Coolberg for his mind-boggling performance in Animal. Soon after, his big brother posted an appreciation post for him.

Sunny Deol is proud of Bobby Deol for winning an award at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards

Bobby Deol’s portrayal of the antagonist, Abrar Haque, in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal made him the undisputed villain of B-town. Since its release, he has been lauded multiple times for his gripping portrayal in the action-drama film. It seems like it’s not ending now.

At the recently hosted Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, Coolberg presented him with the Best Actor in a Negative Role award in Mumbai. Among the many people who patted his back for winning big at the star-studded event was his brother, Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Paji shared a monochromatic picture of his little brother with the award from the event. He captioned it, ‘Lord Bobby’.

Bobby was quick to acknowledge his elder brother’s love for him. Hence, he reciprocated with a lovely comment that read, “Love you Bhaiya (flying kiss emoji).”

This isn’t the first time when Sunny rooted for his brother Bobby. When Animal was dropped last year, the Gadar actor posted multiple posts supporting and lauding Bobby. He was quick to share the film’s trailer and expressed how he was eager to see Bobby in action. Sunny also dropped a blood-soaked image of the Animal actor from the film. In another post, he shared selfies with his brother to celebrate the massive success of the movie.

When Sunny Deol and Dharmendra showed confidence in Bobby Deol

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol revealed that his brother Sunny and father Dharmendra are his biggest cheerleaders and supporters too. On the occasion of Gupt turning 25, the actor revealed that his brother and father were confident about him doing Gupt than him.

He said, "I think they were very confident that I was working with Rajiv because my brother had already worked with Rajiv, and my father had already worked with Rajiv's dad in earlier films. They knew that their son and their brother were in safe hands. And I chose to do the film; they did not force me. It was my decision, so I decided that ya I wanted to do this film not because my brother told me or my dad told me."

The 90s actor also shared the things he misses about cinema in that era. He said, "Well, things have to change with time. Yes! Everybody looks back on their lives and thinks about things; they are not the same anymore, but I guess you have to move with time. So I don't have any regrets about it, you have to move it and be sensible, but yes the magic of cinema is not the same as it used to be. What it was when my dad started his career and now it's different. It's all become very digital now."

