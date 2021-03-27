EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan confirms Breathe 3 from May followed by reunion with Dostana co-star John Abraham

Abhishek Bachchan confirms a reunion with John Abraham. As reported before, the duo are all set to team up on the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Details

Pinkvilla has been the first and constant in reporting about the Hindi remake of Malayalam classic, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. We first revealed that the Dostana pair of John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan will reunite after 13 long years on the film, and are all geared up to get into the fight of egos. We then revealed that Mission Mangal director, Jagan Shakti has come on board the film, and is all gearing up to take it on floors by the month of July 2021.

While all through this while, we have just given source-based update on this prestigious project with the two buddies, we finally have got some sort of confirmation from the Big Bull, Abhishek Bachchan, In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jr. Bachchan confirmed that he is teaming up with John Abraham on a film, however, didn’t divulge into any other details. Speaking about his shoot schedule, Abhishek said, “Last month, I started shooting for Dasvi in Agra, which will be completed by end of April. I finish that, and immediate I start shooting for the next season of Breathe. And as soon as I finish that, I get back to my jigri, to make my film with John, will which will be a reunion after 13 years.”

The actor has been on the go jumping from one film to the other over the last 8 months. He started his work in this pandemic world with some patch work of Big Bull and followed it up by resuming the pending portions of Bob Biswas, before moving on to Dasvi from February. He is now all charged up to shoot for two more projects – Breathe 3 and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake – starting this Summer. Breathe 3 will showcase the dark side of Jr. B, with Amit Sadh being the cop.

