EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna comes on board Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor; Shoot begins this Summer

Recently, it was confirmed that Parineeti Chopra will no longer be a part of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Ever since then, there has been talk about the actress who has come on board this film in place of Parineeti. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the national crush, Rashmika Mandanna has been signed on to play the female lead in Animal.

“Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that Rashmika fits the bill to the T. They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Rashmika will be playing the role of Ranbir’s wife in the film.

The shoot of this much awaited edge of the seat drama is expected to commence from this summer, once Ranbir wraps up the yet untitled Luv Ranjan rom-com. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner, T Series. In the coming few years, one is going to see Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen in frequent intervals. He opens his account this July with Shamshera, next up is the ambitious Brahmastra in September. The actor kicks off 2023 by returning to the rom com space with Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled film on Holi and then it’s time for Animal in the second half of next year.

Rashmika on the other hand makes her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and follows it up with the Amitabh Bachchan fronted Goodbye. She is also in talks with Dharma for a film and has the magnum opus Pushpa 2 under her kitty with Allu Arjun. Animal is said to be set against the backdrop of gun mafia in India, with Ranbir Kapoor belonging to a family of gangsters led by his father, Anil Kapoor. The character sketch of Bobby Deol has been kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

