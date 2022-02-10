EXCLUSIVE: Bhavana Pandey REVEALS Ananya Panday’s reaction to doing Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame Bhavana Pandey shared daughter Ananya Panday’s reaction to her featuring on the reality show. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey recently joined Pinkvilla in an exclusive Valentines’ Day special conversation, where the couple talked about their love story, raising their daughters, and much more. Amid this, Bhavana also opened up on the discussion at home and what she was contemplating before she started shooting for her aforementioned reality show.

Bhavana revealed that she had a lot of fun shooting for Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and that Chunky was supportive of her being on the show. She said, “I think Fabulous Lives has been amazing for me. Honestly, you know. I really had a blast doing the show. We were all friends working together. Of course, there were lot of apprehensions, because we didn’t know how people will take to it. And obviously we…I mean…I have never put myself out there for judgment like that, so that was a little scary. Chunky was very encouraging. He was like, ‘Please go for it. It doesn’t matter to me’.

Bhavana further spilled the beans on how her actress-daughter Ananya Panday reacted to her featuring on the reality show. Bhavana said that she was apprehensive of embarrassing Ananya. Bhavana expressed, “It was amazing because I know she’s (Ananya) just starting out. And if I’m doing something that may embarrass her tomorrow, or may put her in an awkward position but she was also like, ‘No Mom, go for it. It doesn’t matter to us’. I mean, I needed that backing and that confidence from my family because if they were apprehensive, I don’t know if I would do it.”

Talking about the show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a glamour reality show that followed the lives of celebrity wives Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show gave an insight into how the four Bollywood wives managed lives at home and work and their equations with each other. Maheep Kapoor recently took to her Instagram space and shared that they had wrapped the shoot for second season of the show.

A while back, Seema Khan had talked about Season 2 of the successful show with Pinkvilla. She expressed her excitement for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2. “I am really looking forward to it. It's been quite a harrowing pandemic, and it's still going on, but we are excited for all four of us to get together. It's always fun when we are together, it’s a riot,” laughed Seema.

