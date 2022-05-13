EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on their journey: There’s a lot of gratitude

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are the new onscreen couple in the industry. The duo is sharing the screen for the first time in the much talked about movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and their chemistry has already got the town buzzing. Interestingly, Kartik and Kiara have also been making the headlines for their impressive journey in Bollywood. From looking for scripts to now getting offers with interesting projects, both Kartik and Kiara have come a long way in their career. Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kartik said, he feels the change is wonderful and feels grateful.

Kartik stated, “I love the change that this is happening and we are getting options to select from and do a film which we want to be a part of, do those characters you want to portray. It takes a toll, it takes a lot of proving which goes on to come to this situation in your life. I don’t know, I have just been lucky I think. I sometimes feel that the kind of love that I get, ye jitna maine kaam kia hai, kya mai utna deserving hu, jitna pyaar mujhe milta hai? I hope hu. But shuru me, those situations where you don’t have an option but sometimes to do a film but you give your 200% to it so that your work shines over there and people do realise that ‘Isme talent hai. We can take him/her in our film or subject’. So that is what the main change is ki tab wo wala proving period chal raha tha and then now it’s to do more with how we are exploring ourselves and how well we’re portraying different characters that we’re getting to portray and I think I am enjoying that process a lot from there to here”.

On the other hand, Kaira is grateful for the love coming her way. She said, “It hasn’t been easy but I feel like the difference is that earlier there were limited options today, there are options, better options it really all boils down to the choices you make from those options. So, you’re hoping to make the right choice but you’re also hoping to do stuff that reaches a wide audience, that people unanimously love. And I feel in different stages also of your career, you have different reasons what kind of films you want to do. You keep growing also as an actor. May there’s a sense of security also that comes when like I right now I am in a phase where there is a sense of security because there are interesting scripts coming my way but it’ll all be dependent on the choices that I make. There’s a lot of gratitude actually like Kartik said for the love that we’ve gotten from the audience and it’s taken that time that journey and I think now that we are getting this acceptance and validation, it’s motivating”.

Helmed by Anees Bazme, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also star Tabu, Rajpal Yadav etc and is slated to release on May 20 this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & the challenges posed by COVID: ‘We held together as a team’