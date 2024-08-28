EXCLUSIVE: Chiyaan Vikram decodes climax of S Shankar's Anniyan and says, 'Inside my head...'

Chiyaan Vikram was in conversation with Pinkvilla for an exclusive Masterclass session with his Thangalaan costar Parvathy Thiruvothu and director Pa. Ranjith. During the candid interaction with the audience, Chiyaan Vikram was asked how he and director S Shankar prepare for the climax scene of Anniyan, where his character is seen switching identities.

Reacting to the question, the 58-year-old actor said, “It is a tough concept because it was the first time we did it. But I had that character in my mind. I have Ambi in my mind and I have Aparichit in my mind. So it was during lunch break, he came and told me to practice. He came back after the lunch break and said sir you can take another hour. But I said so, I am ready. He said sir but you did not practice and gave me the dialogues. I said I know both the characters, let me do it.”

Further, the seasoned actor said that filming the climax scene was easy for him because both the characters were inside his head.

Moreover, Chiyaan Vikram shared an interesting anecdote after the film’s release when he met a little kid in Pollachi who surprised him. Sharing the incident, the actor said that he was sitting and having his food when the little kid walked in and enacted the climax sequence of Anniyan and even did Remo’s character.

“I was shocked, he did it and he walked away. He did not even wait for my reaction (laughs). So if I tell you it is easy, I am not saying it, that kid did it easily,” Chiyaan Vikram added.

Watch the exclusive Masterclass interview here!

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Thangalaan, directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles.

The action-adventure film revolves around the real-life story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during their discovery by the British. Further, it delves into how the British exploited and looted these gold fields for their purposes.

Thangalaan was released on August 15 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film opened up to great responses from the audience and film critics.

G.V. Prakash Kumar, a talented actor, singer, and composer, composed Thangalaan's music. Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram announced that they will be back with the film's sequel at an event in Hyderabad.

