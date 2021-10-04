EXCLUSIVE: From Cinderella to Raksha Bandhan and back: Akshay Kumar to wrap up two films by October end

is a man on a mission. Since the start of pandemic, the actor has wrapped up shooting for Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj, and commenced work on multiple new projects. And now we have learnt that it would be a wrap on two more films – Raksha Bandhan and Cinderella – by October end for the Khiladi.

“Akshay Kumar completed a 28-day schedule of Cinderella in London and straight away air dashed to Delhi to commence work on the final leg of Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. The actor finishes work on this film by October 15 and will be off to Shimla for another schedule of Cinderella. It’s a 10-day shoot at real locations from October 18, before finally calling it a film wrap,” revealed a source close to the development. The Khiladi would have completed both, Raksha Bandhan and Cinderella, in a record speed of less than 38 shooting days.

Calling it a wrap on Cinderella, Akshay will start shooting for his appearance in the Oh My God sequel with Pankaj Tripathi. “It’s just a 15-day work for Akshay in OMG 2. He will complete the social comedy and then work on a marathon schedule of the ambitious action adventure, Ram Setu,” the source added. Buzz is, the Abhishek Sharma directorial will be shot over a period of 40 days in Sri Lanka from Mid-November.

From January, Akshay will kick off director Raj Mehta’s upcoming edge of the seat drama, Driving License. The production features him as a superstar pitted against Emraan Hashmi, who plays the role of a cop. He also has a comedy with Priyadarshan under his kitty apart from his digital debut, The End, which goes on floors by end of March. Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the theatrical release of Rohit Shetty cop film, Sooryavanshi. It’s gearing up to open in cinema halls all across this Diwali.

