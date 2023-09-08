EXCLUSIVE: India's first Shaolin warrior monk Harshh Verma shares 3 valuable advice by director Sooraj Barjatya

Harshh Verma is the first Indian in centuries to be accepted into the Shaolin Temple in Northern China. From being the first Indian to be adopted as a Shaolin Warrior Monk to being an actor, Harshh exclusively sat for The Pinkvilla Podcast to share his journey, the difficulties he faced, how his family has a film background, and also shared three valuable advice he received from director Sooraj Barjatya.

Harshh Verma shares 3 valuable pieces of advice by director Sooraj Barjatya

During The Pinkvilla Podcast, Harshh Verma was asked to share three pieces of advice he got from the director of Rajshri Productions, Sooraj Barjatya. He said, "Sooraj Sir said 'beta I'm gonna pass on a message to you that my father passed it on to me.' The first thing he told me was that whenever you go to work make sure you sleep eight hours. Second thing he told me that whenever you're going be leaving your house, whenever you go for a shoot as an actor or whoever you are working always say sorry to everybody at home. Apke life mein jisse bhi apse problems hai whether they are helpers, family members, relationships or colleagues, sabko sorry bolkar kaam pejao."

Continuing the advice, Harshh added, "And the third was he said that be a director and producer, actor completely because they just surrender to the art and the process. I think these three are the most impactful teachings I've got till now. I have a long journey and I'm still very young so these three things were told by Sooraj Sir and I'm like grateful to him."

Harshh Verma also revealed that he has certain projects in Hindi films in the pipeline but did not disclose them further.

