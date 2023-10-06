EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor recalls Vivah was ‘very different’ from his world: 'I’d never use the word jal…'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most prolific actors in the current generation. Being in the Bollywood industry for two decades now, he has delivered remarkable and versatile performances. From ruling big screens with super hit movies like Jab We Met, Haider, and Kabir Singh to being a king in OTT space with Farzi and Bloody Daddy, Shahid has done it all. Over the years, his craft has defined the way he has evolved as an actor. Amongst various iconic movies, one that continues to rule everyone’s heart is definitely Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial, Vivah. Apart from the heart-touching story, people still can’t get over the pure Hindi dialect used in the film. Recently, in a conversation, Shahid talked about the same and his reaction was pretty much the same as we felt.

Shahid Kapoor talks about pure Hindi language used in Vivah

Recently, Shahid Kapoor was in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla as he completed two decades in Bollywood. During the course of the conversation, he also talked about his evergreen movie, Vivah which starred Amrita Rao as the female lead. While the storyline of the film touched everyone’s heart, the movie altogether has a separate fan base. Needless to say, various memes on ‘jal’ are often seen ruling the social media.

While working on the film, Vivah, Sasha revealed that he was very much dependent on the director, Sooraj Barjatya. He opines that the helmer understood his world much better than him. “It was very different from my world. I had never used the word jal in my entire life, and I was like, but why is she saying jal? Why can’t she say paani or water? So, he (Sooraj) was like nahin Shahid…jal (No, Shahid)! I said, ok Sooraj ji…jal... So, that’s the kind of journey it was. (Laughs)

He further admits that he learned so much from the Hum Saath Saath Hain director because he opines living in big cities; we don’t understand the heart line of this country. He stated, “We don’t really understand people in smaller cities and smaller towns, their life, their mindset, so you have to go through that journey, and to connect with people you have to understand them. If you want to touch their heart, you’ve to be able to understand their feelings, their circumstances, and their reality. If you can’t understand that, you’ll never be able to connect with them and this was my first-hand experience.”

Was the character of Prem in Vivah challenging for him?

On being asked if the role in Vivah was challenging for him, Shahid jested, “Picture was about arranged marriage, mera arranged marriage hua (I had an arranged marriage). If I wanted to do who I am, I wouldn’t be having this journey, and you would be having a different conversation with me. I never wanted to be just myself in the camera. The fact that it was something that I hadn’t experienced it was out of my kind of universe, to what I’ve been exposed to, is what fascinated and drew me to that subject.”

