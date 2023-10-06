EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Shahid Kapoor had asked Sooraj Barjatya to replace him in Vivah? Actor reveals why

Vivah stands out as one of the most successful films in Shahid Kapoor's illustrious filmography. The talented and versatile actor collaborated with director Sooraj Barjatya for this family drama, sharing the screen with Amrita Rao. However, in a candid revelation during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid opened up about a moment during the shooting when he had asked the director to replace him in the movie.

Shahid Kapoor on his series of flops before Vivah

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor recalled his series of flop movies before he was shooting for Vivah. Shahid shared, “Just before Vivah, one film had come out of Sooraj ji's only called Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon which had not done well and right before that I had had 3 flops in one month. I had done Shikhar which was with Ajay Devgn sir (and) John Matthew, who was the director of a film called Sarfarosh, and it was a disaster. Then I did another film called Life Ho Toh Aisi which was with Sanjay Dutt sir and that was with Mahesh Manjrekar who were a hit combination, woh bhi flop ho gyi (that also flopped). They must be thinking, 'Iska luck kharab hai (His luck is bad).’ Then number 3 was an amazing film called Deewane Huye Paagal which I don't think I ever saw myself.. seriously because I was like, 'Jab samajh hi nahi aaegi toh kya karun mai ab toh kar li hai maine (I won't understand it anyway and I have already done it) toh atleast let's avoid seeing it.' And all three flopped so I was going through depression.

Shahid Kapoor reveals asking Sooraj Barjatya to replace him in Vivah

Shahid recalled his conversation with director Sooraj Barjatya and said, “One day I remember I was shooting, shaadi ka sequence tha, mai shaadi ke kapde pehen ke baitha tha aur Sooraj ji meri van me aaye (It was a wedding sequence, I was in wedding clothes and Sooraj ji came to my van) and we had shot 8-10 days of the film and I told him, 'Do you want to change me?' So he said, 'What happened?' I said, 'See, in one month 3 flops nobody has seen.. obviously people don't like me. Because this is with all the other actors who are all superstars and they're doing really well, I was the reason why they didn't want to see this film.' And he just kept looking at me. I'm sure he must have thought in his head, 'Yeh mera hero hai iska hi state of mind itna kharab hai toh mai picture kaise acchi banaunga? (He's my hero and if his state of mind is like that, so how will I make a good film?'

Shahid added, “Then, he looked straight in my eyes and he said, 'Do you know what to do between action and cut? Do you know how to do your job as an actor?' I said, 'I do.' He said, 'That's it, just focus on that. Everything else will come and go.' Since then, that's what I do. I just focus on my job, success and failure come and go. I know my job, you know your job, you will survive.”

