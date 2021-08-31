EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and co to start shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s next from October in Nepal

Pinkvilla has been constantly providing an update on director Sooraj Barjatya’s next film, Oonchai, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in lead. It’s a slice of life story of friendship and many more acclaimed actors are a part of the ensemble. And now, we have learnt that the film goes on floors in Nepal from October.

“Sooraj Bajartya has been on a look out for a safe shooting location as it’s a cast driven by senior citizens. He did a recce at multiple locations in India and abroad, and has finally zeroed in on Nepal as the shooting spot. The team will be stationed in the country for 40 to 45 days and will shoot for the film following strict bio bubble protocols,” revealed a source close to the development adding further that the schedule in Nepal will be followed by brief stints in Mumbai and Delhi.

“It’s a story close to Sooraj’s heart and he is stepping aside from the family space to explore the bond of friends who end up being family members. It’s a heart-warming tale and will be wrapped up by January 2022,” the source added. It’s being planned as a theatrical outing and will hit the big screen in the second half of next year. The ones who have heard the script are already going gaga over the subject, riding high on universal emotion of friendship. This would mark the first collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan with Sooraj Barjatya and according to our source, the Big B was bowled over by the idea of giving a go ahead in the first meeting itself.

“Sooraj Barjatya films are always riding on rooted human emotions. While we have seen urban tales of friendship in multiple films, Sooraj is set to explore a more relatable approach,” the source added. After Oonchai, Sooraj Barjatya will collaborate with his Prem, on a marriage drama, set against the backdrop of nuclear families. The film is expected to kick off sometime in 2023, however, the final date will be decided when Sooraj gives a complete narration to Salman. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

