EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor the front runners for Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3

Ever since the announcement of Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan in the lead, there has been constant chatter about the female lead of this musical romance directed by Anurag Basu. The third instalment of Aashiqui franchise is produced by Bhushan Kumar with Mukesh Bhatt and the music is composed by the hit song machine, Pritam. According to our sources, the team is on the look out for a top bracket actress to play the female lead of this musical love story.

“As we speak, the team is in the process of locking the cast and also giving those final touches to the script. Music seating has also begun, as the idea is to create an album that’s remembered for ages to come by. Buzz is, the team is considering three names at the moment – Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. It’s one of these three actresses who will be the Aashiqui leading lady with Kartik Aaryan,” revealed a source close to the development. Interestingly, Aashiqui 2 featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.