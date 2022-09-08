EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor the front runners for Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3
Aashiqui 3 is directed by Anurag Basu with Pritam on board as the music composer. The Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt production is expected to go on floors by mid-2023. Read details
Ever since the announcement of Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan in the lead, there has been constant chatter about the female lead of this musical romance directed by Anurag Basu. The third instalment of Aashiqui franchise is produced by Bhushan Kumar with Mukesh Bhatt and the music is composed by the hit song machine, Pritam. According to our sources, the team is on the look out for a top bracket actress to play the female lead of this musical love story.
“As we speak, the team is in the process of locking the cast and also giving those final touches to the script. Music seating has also begun, as the idea is to create an album that’s remembered for ages to come by. Buzz is, the team is considering three names at the moment – Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. It’s one of these three actresses who will be the Aashiqui leading lady with Kartik Aaryan,” revealed a source close to the development. Interestingly, Aashiqui 2 featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.
The shoot schedule has been worked upon and there are multiple facets that are been considered to lock the female lead of this upcoming film. “It’s slated to go on floors in 2023 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to have a formidable cast in place. All the permutation and combinations need to fall in place before a formal announcement is made. By year end, the female lead of Aashiqui 3 is expected to be locked,” the source added.
Aashiqui is among the most loved franchises of Bollywood, which has a loyal fanbase among the youth. The music of the earlier 2 parts is extremely popular, having a strong recall value among the audience even today. With Pritam on board as music composer, Anurag Basu as the director, and Kartik Aaryan as the actor, we expect the franchise to scale new heights. Aashiqui 3 is expected to be a late 2023/early 2024 release on the big screen.
Before moving on to Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan is expected to complete shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha and Captain India. The actor also has Kabir Khan’s next with producer Sajid Nadiadwala under his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
