EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s introduction scene will be a highlight of Sikandar, reveals director AR Murugadoss; says THIS about climax

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss are all set to bring the highly awaited film Sikandar to theaters on March 30, 2025. As anticipation builds, director AR Murugadoss has shared intriguing details about the film. He teased that Salman’s grand entry will be a major highlight, setting the tone for the action-packed narrative. He also shed light on the film’s intense climax, promising an electrifying cinematic experience.

Discussing Salman Khan’s role in Sikandar, AR Murugadoss expressed his excitement, stating, “I have worked with superstars in all my previous films and Salman sir is also a superstar. His introduction will be special for this film. His introduction scene will be one of the highlights.”

He further explained, “We always write a script first and then when we go to the hero, we write the introduction scene based on the hero fanbase. We have to use the stardom in the introduction scene and we have paid special attention to it.”

The Sikandar director also mentioned that the film is packed with impactful moments and said, “Hero introduction and a sequence towards the interval are nice. We have a very heart-melting scene in the second half and then, of course, the climax. So we have a lot of high points.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier shared that the promotional campaign for Salman Khan’s Sikandar will be scaled down due to heightened security concerns, restricting the actor’s public appearances. Instead, he will focus on digital promotions to connect with fans ahead of the film’s release.

Advertisement

Additionally, sources reveal that the final cut of the much-awaited trailer is now ready. The makers are currently considering unveiling it on either March 23 or March 24, 2025.

Initially, the trailer launch was set to be a grand spectacle with an audience of 30,000 fans. However, due to security reasons, the large-scale event has now been canceled.

Sikandar boasts a stellar cast alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, featuring seasoned actors like Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Helmed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, this high-octane entertainer is set to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!