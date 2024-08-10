BUZZ: After Kamal Haasan’s exit, makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 eyeing to rope in Vijay Sethupathi as host

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan had recently taken a break from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil and it seems the makers are eyeing another popular actor to replace him. As per a report by Lets Cinema, the showrunners are eyeing Vijay Sethupathi to host the 8th edition of the reality show.

As the actor is currently the front-runner to replace him, an official confirmation about the same is still pending. Actor Kamal Haasan who had hosted the show since its inception 7 years ago decided to take a break due to his existing film commitments.

The actor himself had shared an official statement regarding his exit from hosting the show and expressed his gratitude towards everyone who had tuned in to watch him. The actor said, “With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago."

He further added, “Due to prior cinematic commitments, I'm unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil.” Though the actor has only said it will be a small break, it is unclear when he will be back to the show.

Furthermore, there were also speculations of Silambarasan TR hosting the show owing to him hosting the OTT spinoff called Bigg Boss Ultimate. The OTT version of the show also had Haasan as the host initially but due to his scheduling conflicts with Vikram, the actor opted out of it, momentarily.

Coming to the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen this year in the movie Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. The film features him as a barbershop owner. Living as a single father with his only daughter, the duo has a special affliction to Lakshmi, a steel garbage bin that saved the latter’s life one day.

However, things take a turn when the bin goes missing after a break-in at his home. Now, the man tries to seek the help of police to find his missing bin which goes on to reveal much more hidden details.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan who was last seen in Indian 2 is currently shooting for the film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Moreover, the actor will also be seen in the sequel movie Indian 3, which is likely to be released in 2025.

