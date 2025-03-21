EXCLUSIVE: Is John Abraham reuniting with Akshay Kumar for Garam Masala 2 or Desi Boyz 2? Find out

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar have entertained the audience in various comedy movies. Fans have been eagerly waiting for them to work together again. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, John opened up about his bond with Akshay and addressed the possibility of reuniting with him for a comedy film like Garam Masala 2 or Desi Boyz 2.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, John Abraham was told about how there are various viral memes about Garam Masala and Desi Boyz. Talking about his chemistry with Akshay Kumar, John said, “I don't think two actors have had the kind of chemistry Akshay and I have had.”

When asked if they have discussed coming back together for a comedy, the actor shared, “I speak to Akshay occasionally.” John also discussed his friendship with Desi Boyz director Rohit Dhawan, saying, “Of course, Rohit Dhawan, we speak very often. He’s a very close friend of mine. Rohit is more than just a filmmaker for me. He’s like a younger brother to me. I’m very close to him. He’s done two films with me, Desi Boyz and Dishoom. So I speak with him very often.”

Coming to the possibility of Garam Masala 2 or Desi Boyz 2, John stated, “Yes, we are very excited about making either or both of those films happen because they'll be fun. For me, working with Akshay is like going on a holiday. He’s a nice bloke. So we’ll have a good time.”

John Abraham further mentioned, “I’ll be the happiest. I love comedies. When you go to the theater, you want to laugh. So I think comedies are fun.”

During a segment, John was shown an adorable picture of him with Akshay Kumar, which was from a photoshoot for Garam Masala. Talking about it, he said, “That image actually speaks about our relationship. We are actually that close. We do the boy thing. We just really, really enjoy each other's company. We both wake up early; we both sleep early. He’s truly very disciplined. I believe I’m a little more disciplined but let him take that throne of being disciplined.”

John concluded by saying that he always has a great time with Akshay.