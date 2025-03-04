Meet actor who got Rs 6,500 as first salary, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and received National Award for a production

The actor we’re talking about in this piece once revealed that he got Rs 6,500 as his first salary. He has worked in several popular movies and starred alongside stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more. He has also received a National Award for his production. Were you able to guess this person? We mean John Abraham.

In a podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in 2024, John Abraham revealed that after doing his MBA, he joined a company where he received a salary of Rs 6,500. Before entering Bollywood, John pursued modeling. He did several commercials and music videos. In 2003, the actor made his debut with the movie Jism.

Dhoom, Kaal, Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Kabul Express, New York, Force, Housefull 2, Race 2, Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and more are some of the titles in John’s filmography. Dostana (2008) is a popular film in which he worked alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. Pathaan (2023) with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is one of John’s biggest hits.

John Abraham was last seen in the movie Vedaa, which was released in 2024. He is now looking forward to the release of The Diplomat. The film is based on the true story of an Indian diplomat. The cast includes Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is set to arrive in theaters on March 14, 2025. John has also teased his return as the character Jim in a prequel to Pathaan.

Meanwhile, John Abraham has also produced many movies under his banner, JA Entertainment. For the 2012 movie Vicky Donor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, he received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

On the personal front, John Abraham is married to investment banker Priya Runchal. They tied the knot in 2014.

Coming to John’s social media presence, he has an active Instagram account. He shares updates from his personal and professional life on the platform. He enjoys a following of over 11.7 million.