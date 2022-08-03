Jee Le Zaraa EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter part of Farhan Akhtar’s Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt film

Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa in August last year with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt headlining the cast, there has been a lot of buzz around the film. And now in a recent media interaction, Alia confirmed that the film will go on the floors next year. “IT'S HAPPENING!!...We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait,” the actress told IANS. We now have a new, exciting update on this much awaited film.

We have heard that makers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have roped in Ishaan Khatter to play the male lead in the film. “It’s been a while since Ishaan came onboard for the project, and they are waiting for the right time to make the official announcement. It’s an important role. Meanwhile, full fledged pre-production work will start next year, closer to the filming date,” informs a source close to the development.

While announcing the project, Farhan wrote on Instagram, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it.” This will be Ishaan’s second project with Excel Entertainment after Gurmmeet Singh’s upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot, which is presently in the post-production stage. Besides the Dhadak actor, it also features Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Ishaan also has director Raja Menon’s Ronnie Screwvala produced Pippa with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in the pipeline.

