EXCLUSIVE: Jhoome Jo Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone out on December 22

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with Pathaan, which is touted to be one of India’s biggest action spectacles for the audience. The Siddharth Anand directorial marks a reunion of SRK with Deepika Padukone and features John Abraham as the antagonist. The Yash Raj Film production is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, that started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai and War. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Pathaan team is all set to launch their second song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan on December 22.

Director Siddharth Anand says, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes.”

The director informs that the Vishal & Shekhar composition is a modern fusion Qawaali and celebrates Pathaan’s style and Panache. “It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for,” he adds. It also features Deepika Padukone and Sid promises that the electrifying combination will win over the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone reunite

“Jhoome Jo Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, who is again looking a million bucks. Their combination is electrifying on screen and this song is a treat for everyone across the world who love SRK and Deepika as their favourite on screen pair,” he signs off. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have previously worked together successfully on films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Pathaan marks their reunion after 8 years. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Pathaan.