EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan says her ‘stomach was in knots’ before jetting off to London sans Taimur

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll! The actress has an exciting line-up of projects, and she will also be making her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's next film. The actress has not only been acing her professional life but has also been successfully balancing her personal life. She always makes out time for her family members, and we often see her spending quality time with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and their two kids Taimur and Jeh. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kareena revealed that her family is her priority, and shared how she achieves work-life balance.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Kareena shared, “My priority is definitely my family- my children, my husband, parents, sister- they are everything to me.” The actress recently jetted off to London with Jeh to shoot for Hansal Mehta’s next. Before heading off, she revealed that her stomach was in knots as she had to leave behind Taimur Ali Khan with Saif. “My children need me, I know that. In two days I'm leaving for Hansal's shoot. There's already a knot-like feeling in my stomach because I have to go and I’m gonna leave Taimur back with Saif.”

Speaking about their parenting style, Kareena revealed that one parent is always there to look after each kid. “One parent is always there. Saif finished Adipurush and now it's time for me to work. We keep taking turns. But I know it's still difficult. It's the hardest thing to do,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on work-life balance

Kareena Kapoor Khan added that spending time with her family is worth sacrificing a few good films or roles for. “So I'm always tempted like I should do one more film if the offer or the role is too good. But it's okay if I have to sacrifice a few good films or scripts because it's worth it. Because then I can spend time with my children, which is my priority,” said Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun shooting for Hansal Mehta’s film in London. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, and will collaborate on a project with Rhea Kapoor.

